Eritrea: Press Release

28 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

As it will be recalled, the GOE had issued several statements in the past that elucidated Qatar's deplorable schemes of subversion using the Sudan as a springboard. In this particular year in which the prospects of using the Sudan as a suitable venue for launching terrorist activities has become increasingly slimmer, the desperation of Qatar, its sponsors and minions has accordingly become higher.

In the event, the 10-point scheme of subversion that Qatar has mapped out consists of: (the scheme also includes fueling ethnic clashes in Port Sudan)*

1. To regroup Eritrean opposition political leaders; unify their associations and extend requisite support to the latter;

2. To give special focus to Eritrean youth; unify their associations and incite them to engage in acts of rebellion against the Eritrean government;

3. To instill religious extremism on Eritrean Islamist opposition elements and thereby induce an uprising of Eritrean Muslims against their compatriots;

4. To sow the seeds of ethnic cleavage and hatred among the Eritrean people;

5. To launch efforts to induce protests and demonstrations in Eritrean cities against the Government;

6. To give military training (in the Sudan) to "Muslim Brotherhood" opposition elements in the planting of landmines, ambushes and assassination of prominent government officials; to facilitate their infiltration into Eritrea to conduct these operations;

7. To assassinate influential Eritrean leaders;

8. To conduct acts of economic sabotage in Eritrea;

9. To intensify hostile propaganda;

10. To publicize human rights violations in Eritrea in international organizations and foreign countries; to disseminate documents and videos to that effect.

The above constitutes, in brief and skeletal form, Qatar's nefarious, even if inconsequential, agenda.

Ministry of Information

Asmara

28 November 2019

*(The specific scheme of inciting ethnic conflict in Port Sudan will be revealed soon with all relevant details)

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.