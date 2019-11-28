Somalia: Int'l Community Welcome Recent Meeting Between Farmajo and Ex-Leaders

Somalia's international partners* (listed below) welcome the recent meeting between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo and two former Presidents, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sheikh Sharif, which discussed Somalia's priorities and the importance of preserving open political space.

They also welcome the consultations between President Farmaajo and more than 50 political parties, as a positive step to foster inclusive dialogue ahead of the 2020 'one-person, one-vote' elections.

We encourage further engagement among key stakeholders at both the national and Federal Member State level to ensure inclusive dialogue with a view to a broad consensus on peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible 'one-person, one-vote; elections which will be a historic moment in Somalia's state-building process.