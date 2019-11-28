Kenya: Laikipia University to Award Honorary Phd to Eliud Kipchoge

28 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

Olympic marathon champion and world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge will next week add another feather in his cap.

Just days after being named the 2019 World Athletics Male Athlete of the Year, the 35-year-old runner will now get an honorary doctoral degree.

On Wednesday, Laikipia University in an ad in the Daily Nation, said it will confer a honorary Doctor of Science degree to Kipchoge during its seventh graduation ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the university's main campus.

The university said the award is meant to honour Kipchoge's "tremendous contributions in the realm of sports".

HONORIS CAUSA

"Pursuant of Laikipia University Charter, 2013 Section III, (21) (4) (k) on the conferment of honorary degrees and upon recommendation of the university senate and approval therefore by the Laikipia University council, the university has the pleasure of to present Mr Eliud Kipchoge to Kenyans and the international community for the award of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) during the 7th graduation ceremony," Laikipia University said.

Last month, he was awarded the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (EGH) by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 10th Mashujaa Day celebrations.

EGH is the highest honour that can be awarded to a civilian.

Kipchoge recently became the first person to run the 42-kilomtre marathon race in under two hours.

He timed an astonishing 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge aimed at proving that no human is limited.

