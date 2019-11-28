Ghana: Ghanaian Tennis Legend Passes On

28 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Legendary Ghanaian tennis coach, Joseph Apeletey Atiso, popularly known as 'Masenu the Showman of Africa' has passed away.

According to a statement by the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) signed by its president, Isaac Aboagye Duah, the coach died at his home in Germany on Saturday November 19, aged 71.

"The entire tennis federation home and abroad is deeply in shock and devastated by his death. He was a man of great character; a coach to whom much debt is owed for raising great players as the head coach of the then Sunrise (now Alisa)," the statement read.

As a player, Masenu represented the country and won Gold at the mixed- doubles in the 1975 All Africa Games in Libya and featured prominently in his prime days, winning numerous local and international laurels before moving to Germany.

The statement added that, to his credit, Ghana has raised great players such as Isaac Donkor, Emmanuel Adzraku, George Abban, Eben Abban, Koku Doe, Joseph Doe and the late Yaw Donkor, most of who featured in the national team and the golden era of Ghana tennis.

"It is worth mentioning that coach Apeletey was on August 12, 2019 inducted into the Ghana Tennis Hall of Fame organised by the Tennis Foundation Ghana in collaboration with the GTF. The Federation is also aware of efforts by legendary coach and player, Eben Donkor, to erect a befitting monument in his honour - an attempt to immortalise the legend which the federation will support," it further stated.

The Federation has sent their condolences to the family of the bereaved and urged them to remain strong as the entire tennis fraternity is also mourning the late legend.

