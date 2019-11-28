Ghana: Exco, GHALCA Hold Fruitful Meeting

28 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) as part of its engagement with stakeholders ahead of the commencement of the 2019/2020 football season on Tuesday met with the leadership of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) in Accra.

It was a fruitful meeting, where issues of mutual interest and concern towards the development of Ghana football were discussed.

While the GHALCA congratulated the newly-elected President and the Executive Council and assured them of their unflinching support towards their mission of changing the game, the GFA President and the Executive Council also assured GHALCA of its commitment to partner all stakeholders, including GHALCA towards the GFA's mission to change the game.

As a demonstration of the GFA's commitment to continue with its relationship with GHALCA, the President of the GFA assured GHALCA of its support for the upcoming GHALCA President's Cup in December between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The GFA President announced that the FA would donate 50 footballs towards the President's Cup.

