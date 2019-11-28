Tunisia: HPR Bureau Examines Distribution of Tasks, Responsibilities and Declarations On Formation of Parliamentary Groups

Tunis/Tunisia — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) Bureau examined on Wednesday during a meeting of heads of parliamentary groups, under chairmanship of Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, the distribution of tasks and responsibilities and statements for the formation of parliamentary groups.

The HPR Bureau specified in a press release, that the distribution of the responsibilities of the bureau assessors between groups was made in compliance with the rule of proportional representation set in the HPR's rules of procedures.

The distribution of responsibilities led to following result:

- Assessor of Speaker in charge of legislation: Ennahdha

- Assessor of Speaker in charge of relations with the government and Presidency of the Republic: Al Karama Coalition

- Assessor of Speaker in charge of relations with the judiciary authority and constitutional organisations: Free Destourian Party

- Assessor of Speaker in charge of external relations: Democratic Group

- Assessor of Speaker in charge of relations with the citizens and civil society: Ennahdha group

- Assessor of Speaker in charge of Tunisian expatriates: Democratic group

- Assessor of Speaker in charge of information and communication: National Reform group

- Assessor of Speaker in charge of management: Tahya Tounes group

- Assessor of Speaker in charge of supervising the budget implementation: Qalb Tounes group

- Assessor of Speaker in charge of parliamentary affairs: Qalb Tounes group.

According to the same press release, the meeting further examined the statements on the formation of parliamentary groups.

They are as follows:

- Ennahdha movement: 54 members led by MP Noureddine Bhiri

- Democratic group: 41 members led by MP Ghazi Chaouachi

- Qalb Tounes group: 38 members led by MP Hatem Mliki

- Al Karama Coalition group: 21 members led by MP Seifeddine Makhlouf

- Free Destourian party group: 17 members led by MP Abir Moussa

- National Reform group: 15 members led by MP Hassouna Nassefi

- Tahya Tounes group: 14 members led by MP Mustapha Ben Ahmed

- Al Mostakbal group: 9 members led by MP Adnan Ibrahim.

According to these statements, the number of MPs belonging to parliamentary groups stands at 209, out of 217 MPs in the current HPR.

The HPR will convene in a plenary session on November 29 to announce the composition of the parliamentary groups and the HPR bureau's line-up, with the possibility to discuss other issues.