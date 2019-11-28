Malawi: Police Say No Arrests Yet for Msundwe Rape Suspects

Malawi Police say they are yet to effect arrests on law enforcers who allegedly raped women and girls in and around Msundwe, Mpingu and M'bwatalika areas on the outskirts of Lilongweas the focus on the 16 days of gender-based violence activism focuses on the matter.

Deputy police spokesperson at police national headquarters Tomeck Nyaude said the police are awaiting for a report by a committee set up by the acting Inspector General of police Duncan Mwapasa to investigate the matter.

"The police will act based on the outcome of the report by the special inquiry set up by the IG. The police cannot act now," said Nyaude.

The police officers allegedly raped the women and girls in retaliation for the brutal killing of Superintendent Usumani Imedi of the Malawi Police Mobile Service on October 8. who had gone to the area to bring pece and calm after protests when roads were blocked.

An angry mob of the protesters stoned Imedi to death as he led police officers in bringing law and order by repelling the violent protesters and removing stones and logs which they used to block traffic on the busy Lilongwe-Mchinji Road.

The protesters took the action mainly to prevent governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters from attending President Peter Mutharika's rally at Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe early on October 8.

But Police acted crudely by exhibiting criminal traits like robbery, battery and sexual harassment, including raping women and girls.

One of the Msundwe victims Tamala Isaac said some of the attackers were dreaded DPP cadets.

The victim said in quotes reported by Weekend Nation newspaper that the normal police officers should explain how the 'devils' wore the full police uniform and were working in cahoots with the 'normal' looking police officers who were more civil as they were trying to find out who participated in murdering the police officer.

The Gender Coordination Network says this year's focus of the 16 days of activism is on the alleged rapes at Nsundwe which shocked the nation.