Western Sahara: Saharawi Ambassador to South Africa Passes Away

28 November 2019
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Chahid El Hafed (Saharawi Refugee Camps) — Sahrawi Veteran diplomat, Bachir Radhi, Ambassador of the Sahrawi Republic to South Africa, passed away on Wednesday at 14:25 after a short period of illness, according to a source from his family.

The late diplomat held several important positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was one of the first Sahrawi young freedom-fighters who worked closely with Martyr El Ouali Mustapha Said, the founder of Polisario Front, since the early 1970s in secret political missions in Algeria and abroad.

He was thereafter assigned to several tasks in the External relations of the Polisario Front and Saharawi Republic, including as representative of Polisario in France and New York.

He was also a member of the Saharawi negotiating team since the 1990s and served as a special advisor to the late Sahrawi President, Mohamed Abdel Aziz, before being reappointed to the Foreign Ministry as Secretary General and then as Ambassador of the SADR to South Africa.

The late Bachir was well-known for intellect, sharp abilities of analysis and deep knowledge of the Saharawi issue in addition to his expertise in the positions of the different international actors.

The late Ambassador never stopped struggling for the right of his people to freedom and independence in all the forums where he represented Polisario or the Saharawi Republic, and has always confirmed that the independence of Western Sahara is the only possible issue because that is what the Saharawi people want.

During his tenure in South Africa, the late diplomat worked to animate lectures and meetings to present the Sahrawi vision and situation, and to inform South African political parties and academics on the real backgrounds and geostrategic challenges of the Saharawi cause. (SPS)

090/105 trd

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Southern Africa
Governance
South Africa
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.