Tanzania: DC Praises Petrobena for Early Delivery of Fertilizers to Tobacco Growers

CHUNYA District looks forward to having increased tobacco harvests in the next season because relevant fertilizers and farm inputs have been delivered to growers well in time by Petrobena East Africa Company.

The optimism was expressed here yesterday by Chunya District Commissioner (DC), Engineer, Mary Prisca Mahundi, when she received cargo of fertilizers and inputs from Petrobena Managing Director Peter Kumalilwa. The company is a local distributor of Yara products.

The company focuses on promotion of cash and food crops, especially cereals. The DC praised the company for timely delivery of cargo, saying that company does not only sell products but it also trains farmers on how to use the fertilizers and inputs.

Tobacco is the district's main cash crop, and the DC said an increase in tobacco production has huge impact on the district's economy and the welfare of residents.

"We commend you for ensuring fertilizers and other inputs reach farmers in time. Now we have cause to believe that harvests in the coming season will increase and life and livelihoods of growers will be equally enhanced," she told listeners at the occasion.

Mr Kumalilwa said their company delivered the cargo in fulfillment of its pledged to ensure early delivery of tobacco fertilizers for planting and growth sustenance.

He said fertilizers have already been delivered to all tobacco growing districts on the Mainland.

"We have prepared ourselves to contribute steadily and positively to national agricultural reforms and to the agro-industry strategy championed by the fifth phase government by delivering inputs and helping farmers to access markets," he said.

He said their company works closely with district and lower-levels leaders to increase agricultural production and remove farming hitches that often demoralize peasants.