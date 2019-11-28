Tanzania: Zff Briefly Postpones Zanzibar League

ZANZIBAR Premier League has been brought to a halt, to pave way for the isles side to prepare for the 2019 Cecafa Men Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda.

According to the ZFF Competition Committee Secretary, Hussein Ahmada said yesterday that the league will resume on December 30th this year.

Cecafa Challenge Cup will run from December 8th to 19th in Kampala "We have reached this decision to enable Zanzibar Heroes coach to have enough time with players and prepare effectively for the regional tournament," Ahmada said.

He said, they expect the coach will be able to select the cream from the players in camp by November 30th this year and from then, the league will resume. Zimamoto sit top of the table on 25 points, followed by KMKM on 23 points.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes Head Coach, Jonathan McKinstry has named a 30 man provisional squad for the forthcoming 2019 Cecafa Men Senior Challenge Cup.

Only home-based players have been summoned to the team that kicks off training on Wednesday, 27th November 2019.

Football For Good Academy teenage goalkeeper, Jack Komakech, 16, is part of the provisional team, among the five goalkeepers. Komakech is a member of the Uganda U-17 team and featured at the CAF U-17 tournament in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.