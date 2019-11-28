Tanzania: Zff Briefly Postpones Zanzibar League

27 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mwajuma Juma in Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR Premier League has been brought to a halt, to pave way for the isles side to prepare for the 2019 Cecafa Men Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda.

According to the ZFF Competition Committee Secretary, Hussein Ahmada said yesterday that the league will resume on December 30th this year.

Cecafa Challenge Cup will run from December 8th to 19th in Kampala "We have reached this decision to enable Zanzibar Heroes coach to have enough time with players and prepare effectively for the regional tournament," Ahmada said.

He said, they expect the coach will be able to select the cream from the players in camp by November 30th this year and from then, the league will resume. Zimamoto sit top of the table on 25 points, followed by KMKM on 23 points.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes Head Coach, Jonathan McKinstry has named a 30 man provisional squad for the forthcoming 2019 Cecafa Men Senior Challenge Cup.

Only home-based players have been summoned to the team that kicks off training on Wednesday, 27th November 2019.

Football For Good Academy teenage goalkeeper, Jack Komakech, 16, is part of the provisional team, among the five goalkeepers. Komakech is a member of the Uganda U-17 team and featured at the CAF U-17 tournament in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Soccer
East Africa
Tanzania
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.