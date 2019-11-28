Tanzania: Vodacom Launches Super Black Campaign

VODACOM Tanzania PLC in partnership with over 30 business outlets across the country have launched a super black Friday campaign that enables customers to enjoy discounts through M-Pesa services.

The campaign aims to promote use of digital channels for payments, especially during the Black Friday shopping festive season.

Through 'LIPA KWA SIMU' and M-PESA MASTERCARD Vodacom enables Tanzanians to make payments to business outlets and online shopping respectively and receive up to 10 percent cash back on purchases made on Black Friday, 29 November 2019.

The telecom's M-Commerce Marketing Manager, Noel Mazoya said: "This year we are offering up to 10 percent instant cash-back for customers who make payments through our LIPA KWA SIMU and M-PESA MASTERCARD services.

The offer is available in various business outlets within major malls in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza and Arusha," Operations Manager for Mr Price, Tanzania Paul Namuhisa said in addition to the 10 percent discount for customer making payment through M-Pesa, they are offering an additional 20 percent discount on all purchases on Black Friday.

Vodacom in partnership with Easybuy Africa is also offering up to 10 percent cash-back for customers who make online payments through M-PESA MASTERCARD.

Through Easybuy Africa, customers shopping on Amazon. com, eBay, H&M, Walmart, GAP, Fashionova, etc, will receive up to 10 percent cashback on purchases through EasyBuyAfrica.com for payments made through M-PESA MASTERCARD.

In addition, Easybuy is pleased to offer up to 10 percent discount for orders through its website and up to 85 percent discount from concerned online platforms on Black Friday.

EasyBuyAfrica Manager, Juliana Siyame said 'Easybuy enables customers to buy products from online platforms throughout the world.

On Black Friday, we have many super offers including a 10 percent discount when you order through easybuy.com on Friday, this week.