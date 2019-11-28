Tanzania: District Banks On Mineral Reserves As Investors Show Interest

27 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo in Ruangwa

RUANGWA District, Lindi Region, eyes more benefits from its mineral reserves, with investors continue showing interest in mining and industries.

Authorities confirmed to this paper that the district expected to have an industry for manufacturing mobile phone batteries as there were graphite deposits for making batteries.

The authorities noted investors' coming to the district was a result of Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa's efforts to create a good relationship with investors and invite them to invest in the district which has also deposits of various minerals, including gold, graphite and copper.

Mr Fadhili Liwaka, an assistant to the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on constituency matters, told 'Daily News' recently that some companies had shown interest in investing in the district.

"Investment in manufacturing mobile phone batteries is in progress because materials are available," Mr Liwaka said.

Last year, the government issued licences to five graphite mining companies in Ruangwa District.

The Tanzania Mining Commission was reported in the media as saying that the government had issued licences to all five companies.

They include Uranex, which was expected to put in place infrastructure for the first graphite special economic zone in the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

