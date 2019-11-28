Tanzania: NHIF to Roll Out New Insurance Packages

THE long wait is finally over as the most anticipated National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) treatment packages will be rolled out tomorrow, giving room for Tanzanians to enjoy more affordable healthcare services.

The new health insurance scheme will involve new packages dubbed; Najali Afya Premium, Wekeza Afya Premium and Timiza Afya.

According to a statement issued by the health insurance provider yesterday, the launch will be preceded by a free health screening exercises along with a public registration campaign, which started on Monday at Mnazi Mmoja Ground.

The new packages' breakdown shows that the package for individual persons between the age group of 18 to 35 years-old will cost a fee ranging from 192,000/- to 516,000/-, while people falling in the 36-59 age category cough up 240,000/- to 612,000/- , and as for 60 years and above the packages will range from 360,000/- to 984,000/-

The list shows that couples with more than one child will contribute between 612,000/- and 1,644,000/-.

"Under the health plan, every citizen will get a chance to enroll as per his/her needs, be it an individual, couples or a person and children," noted the statement.

The Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu will grace the launching tomorrow.

The Najali Afya Premium package comprises of services such as up to 30 days admission for in-patients in each year, laboratory services and radiology, while antenatal care will be issued after two years of enrollment under this scheme.

As for Wekeza Afya Premium, beneficiaries will be eligible for in-patient services and admission of up to 45 days, antenatal care after the first year of enrolment and specialist surgeries.

Other services on offer are laboratory, radiology, ultrasound and CT Scans, can be acquired after the first year of membership.

Meanwhile, the Timiza Afya package comprises of up to 60 days of inpatient services, antenatal services after the first year, specialised surgeries and other basic services applicable in other packages.

All the beneficiaries will be eligible to acquire services at the level of the dispensary to regional referral hospitals.

The fund announced last year that it would introduce new health scheme packages that would allow more people to join the health scheme depending on their financial ability.

Earlier this year, the 'Daily News' carried out an interview with NHIF Public Relations Manager Angela Mziray who observed that it is a huge plan, which will allow more people to join the health insurance scheme, especially those who were unable to access health services due to limited financial possibilities.

She added that the entire process had involved different authorities such as the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children that also gave their views to improve the packages.

A report released last year by religious leaders under the umbrella of Interfaith Tanzania, including the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), Bakwata and the CCT indicated that 64 per cent of Tanzanians had no health insurance cover.

Statistics show that 32 per cent of Tanzanians have health insurance cover, of which eight per cent have subscribed to NHIF, 23 per cent are members of Community Health Fund (CHF), while only one per cent are members of private health insurance companies.