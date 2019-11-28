Algeria: Officials Involved in Corruption Cases to Be Tried As From Monday

27 November 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The officials involved in corruption cases, handled by the justice since March 2019, will be tried in public hearings as from Monday, said Wednesday Minister of Justice Belkacem Zeghmati.

The officials involved in "the first corruption cases, handled by the justice since March 2019, will be tried as from Monday 2 December in public hearings in the Court of Sidi M'hamed," said Zeghmati in the presentation and debate on the bill modifying the code of criminal procedure at the Council of the Nation.

These cases are about the granting of unjustified advantages to owners of car assembly plants.

See also: Zeghmati: Code of criminal procedure to engage Algeria in "new" anticorruption era

"These cases are very complex and you will be surprised what the magistrates will do," added the minister, pointing out that "the people will be able to judge whether or not these magistrates have accomplished their work."

"We have obtained the first results of these sensitive and alarming cases handled by the justice," added Zeghmati, affirming that "the political willingness, which was previously absent despite the law on the fight against corruption, exists today."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Algeria
Legal Affairs
Corruption
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.