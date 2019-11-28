Algeria: Officials Involved in Corruption Cases to Be Tried As From Monday

Algiers — The officials involved in corruption cases, handled by the justice since March 2019, will be tried in public hearings as from Monday, said Wednesday Minister of Justice Belkacem Zeghmati.

The officials involved in "the first corruption cases, handled by the justice since March 2019, will be tried as from Monday 2 December in public hearings in the Court of Sidi M'hamed," said Zeghmati in the presentation and debate on the bill modifying the code of criminal procedure at the Council of the Nation.

These cases are about the granting of unjustified advantages to owners of car assembly plants.

"These cases are very complex and you will be surprised what the magistrates will do," added the minister, pointing out that "the people will be able to judge whether or not these magistrates have accomplished their work."

"We have obtained the first results of these sensitive and alarming cases handled by the justice," added Zeghmati, affirming that "the political willingness, which was previously absent despite the law on the fight against corruption, exists today."