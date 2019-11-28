Liberia: President Weah Signs Amended Fisheries Act Into Law

press release

His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has signed into law an Act amending the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority Law to the Fisheries and Aquaculture Management and Development.

President Weah appended his signature to the legal instrument November 26, 2019 following its passage by the 54th National Legislature sitting in its Second Session.

The amendment of the Act provides effective managerial and operational leverages to the national entity to appropriately execute its functions.