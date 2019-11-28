Liberia: President Weah Signs Amended Fisheries Act Into Law

27 November 2019
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)
press release

His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has signed into law an Act amending the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority Law to the Fisheries and Aquaculture Management and Development.

President Weah appended his signature to the legal instrument November 26, 2019 following its passage by the 54th National Legislature sitting in its Second Session.

The amendment of the Act provides effective managerial and operational leverages to the national entity to appropriately execute its functions.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Environment
Oceans
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.