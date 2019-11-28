Tunisia: Fourati Stresses Security Forces' Readiness to Secure New Year Holidays

Tunis/Tunisia — Interior Minister Hichem Fourati on Wednesday highlighted the level of preparedness of all security units to secure the New Year holidays, noting that the ministry will maintain the highest level of vigilance and alert and mobilise security forces, particularly around the eastern and western border areas.

Speaking to TAP, on the sidelines of the office-taking ceremony of the newly appointed Governor of Nabeul Mohamed Ridha Mlika, the Minister of the Interior added that securing this event is part of the challenges that the security institution has succeeded to meet. He, in this regard, cited the past tourist season and the legislative and presidential elections.

The Minister recalled that the police were recently able to unveil several dormant terrorist cells, saying threats still weigh heavily, hence the need for vigilance and preparedness to deal with an unforeseen circumstances.

With regard to the Ouardanine case, Fourati pointed out that the Monastir Court of First Instance and the Judicial Counter-Terrorism Division have taken up the case, adding that courts were the only party authorised to provide data on this issue after the end of the investigation.

The Ministry of the Interior had announced a governor reshuffle on November 22, on a decision by caretaker Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.