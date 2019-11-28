South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition, 100 Rhino Horns Seized

press release

In an endeavour to turn the tide against illicit mining, an intelligence driven operation conducted on Tuesday, 26 November 2019, by Organised Crime and the Illicit Mining Team led to the arrest of three suspects, estimated to be in their forties for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The suspects' arrests emanated from operationalisation of intelligence about illegal firearms which were reportedly kept on a farm in the Klerksdorp area. During the operation, four unlicensed firearms (a hunting rifle, a shotgun, a special revolver and a pistol) together with a number of empty cartridges as well as ammunition were discovered. Moreover, the police confiscated what appeared to be a tiger skin.

Further probe led the police to another farm in the Hartbeesfontein area where two more suspects were arrested after being found in possession of illegal firearms which included a rifle, one hunting rifle, one pistol, one revolver as well as 708 ammunition. The police also found the suspects in possession of approximately 100 rhino horns, US Dollars to the value of R45 900.00 and four tiger carcasses.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 28 November 2019.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended the members for their hard work which resulted in the arrests and confiscations. She said further that the arrests will not only send a clear message that the police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those who disrespect the rule of law including possessing of firearms illegally, are dealt with accordingly.

"Zizojika Izinto - Turning the tide against crime."