Algeria 'Free, Sovereign' Accepts 'No Interference or Diktat'

Algiers — Algeria, "free and sovereign "in its decisions, accepts "no interference or diktat" and "submits to no bargaining whoever the parties," the lieutenant general, chief of Staff of the People's National Army, who is on a working visit to the Air Force Command, said Wednesday.

Giving guidelines via videoconference attended by the Air Force personnel in the country's six military regions, the lieutenant general said "Algeria, free and sovereign in its decisions, accepts no interference or diktat and submits to no bargaining whoever the parties," the ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

"The Algerian people who have said loud and clear that they do not need any lessons, whatever their origin, know perfectly how to respond, at the appropriate time, to those who try to interfere in their affairs and hinder the process through which Algeria will shift to a new era, marked with progress and prosperity in serenity and peace," the lieutenant general said.

See also: Gaid Salah greets people's support of Army, determination for successful presidential election

"This valiant people will thwart the attempts of the gang which, after it has failed in its schemes, is resorting to foreign parties, especially those known for their historical deep-rooted hatred and who do not want the good for Algeria and its people," he noted.

They "know very well how to overcome this situation, with wisdom and lucidity, and how to get Algeria out of the crisis and pave the way for a glowing future," the chief of the Army staff stressed.

For the lieutenant general, the people "alone will define the benchmarks of a promising future, thanks to their determination and their Army's commitment to keep Algeria free, independent and sovereign in its decision, accepting no interference or diktat and submitting to no bargaining whoever the parties."