Tunisia: Cabinet Lineup Talks 'Just Charade,' Says Workers' Party

Tunis/Tunisia — The Workers' Party said government formation talks are "just a charade" for "choices had already been made by international financial institutions."

The role of the next cabinet consists in implementing these policy orientations which run counter to national interests, it added.

All indicators show that the crisis will intensify and the situation of the working class will worsen, the party said in a statement following a central committee meeting held recently. This is the result of the pursuit of the same policies that only serve the interests of local minorities which have ties with foreign and colonial powers .