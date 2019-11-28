Tunisia: Cabinet Lineup Talks 'Just Charade,' Says Workers' Party

27 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Workers' Party said government formation talks are "just a charade" for "choices had already been made by international financial institutions."

The role of the next cabinet consists in implementing these policy orientations which run counter to national interests, it added.

All indicators show that the crisis will intensify and the situation of the working class will worsen, the party said in a statement following a central committee meeting held recently. This is the result of the pursuit of the same policies that only serve the interests of local minorities which have ties with foreign and colonial powers .

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.