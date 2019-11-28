South Africa: A Comedy of Errors, If It Wasn't So Tragic - SAA Misses Accountability Date With Scopa

28 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

SAA stood up Parliament's public spending watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, at the last minute on Wednesday. But as the national airline may well find out, hell hath no fury like MPs spurned.

SAA's letter requesting a postponement of the Wednesday evening meeting scheduled two weeks earlier only arrived on Wednesday morning, Daily Maverick has confirmed, while Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) was busy with Correctional Services.

SAA executive board chairperson Thandeka Mgoduso, in the letter seen by Daily Maverick, "humbly" requested a postponement without a definite new date.

"A number of operational and commercial complexities have arising [sic] as a result of the industrial action and we are currently seized with assessing and evaluating its full impact globally. We are concurrently evaluating the financial position of SAA. This very involved analysis will yield clarity regarding the viability of the company," wrote Mgoduso in the letter dated 26 November 2019, signed still as acting board chairperson.

"We anticipate that we shall have cleared some of these material hurdles in the next 10 days. As soon as we have resolved these critical aspects, we shall indicate as such to the Chairman [of Scopa] and request a date...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Transport
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.