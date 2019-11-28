Kenya: Bishop Mbatia Urges Farmers to Embrace Agroecology, Avoid Use of Chemicals in Food Production

27 November 2019
Catholic Information Service for Africa (Nairobi)

Nyahururu — Rt. Rev. Joseph Mbatia, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nyahururu has urged farmers to embrace Agroecology that eliminates the use of external synthetic inputs.

"Currently we consume a lot of chemicals that is used to grow and ripen food. When you eat such chemicals people get sick, some get cancer, skin diseases, and other diseases. We have to embrace agroecology and grow chemical-free food, only then shall we be able to live a good life," he said.

The bishop was addressing farmers at Kabel Market in Baringo County on November 26 during the Caritas Nyahururu 2019 Annual Farmer's Seed Fair themed, "Towards Achieving Food Sovereignity in Solidarity".

The fair was attended by delegates from Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Ethiopia and South Sudan who are currently attending the ongoing Agroecology Conference (Nov 25-28) at the Tabor Hill Pastoral Centre in Nyahururu.

The fair brought together small scale farmers who have embraced Agroecology in Laikipia and Baringo counties. Since 2017, Caritas Nyahururu with the support of Fastenopfer has been training small scale farmers on Agroecology.

Fr John Nene, the parish priest Mochongoi Parish and Director Caritas Nyahururu encouraged the community members to come together in groups and be able access to acess the teachings on agroecology that is done in the region through Caritas Nyahururu.

"Within the groups you will be taught how to farm so that we produce safe food. If you want to live longer, then you have to eat safe food," he said.

Agroecology eliminates the use of and dependency on external synthetic inputs by enabling farmers to control pests, weeds and improve fertility through ecological management. It optimizes and closes resource loops (nutrients, biomass) by recycling existing nutrients and biomass in farming and food systems.

Read the original article on CISA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Catholic Information Service for Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CISA

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Environment
Religion
Agribusiness
Sustainable Development
Climate
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.