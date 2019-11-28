Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap Traditional Ruler of Rubochi

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the traditional ruler of Rubochi in Kuje Area Council, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Pada.

City News learnt that the two sons of the traditional ruler, identified as Sadiq and Mansur, were inflicted with machete cuts while trying to struggle with the gunmen.

A resident of the community, who preferred anonymity, said the incident happened around 2:00 am of Wednesday morning when the gunmen gained entrance in to the bedroom of the traditional ruler after scaling over the fence.

He said the gunmen went straight to the traditional ruler's bedroom and forced the door open before they whisked him away amidst sporadic gun shots.

According to him, the two sons of the third class chief were sleeping at the boys quarters when they were awoken by the sound of gun shots and they rushed to their father's bedroom to resist the abduction of their father.

"It was while the chief's two sons tried to prevent the kidnappers from taking away their father that one of the gunmen used machete to inflict injuries on them and immediately whisked the chief away," he said.

He said the entire community was thrown into pandemonium due to the sporadic shooting by the gunmen while taking away the traditional ruler.

A member of the family who preferred anonymity, said contact was established with the kidnappers around 8:34 am of Wednesday.

"In fact, the chief himself spoke with some of his family members this morning (yesterday) but the kidnappers are yet to negotiate for ransom," he said.

Our reporter learnt that the traditional ruler of neighboring Gwargwada-Ugbada, Alhaji Hussain Agabi Mam and the Etsu of Yaba, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, were among the first callers at the kidnapped chief's house to sympathize with the family.

It was gathered that some soldiers were also in the community patrolling with their vehicles.

When contacted, the deputy spokesman of the FCT police command, ASP Maryam Yusuf, confirmed the incident, saying efforts were ongoing to ensure that the traditional ruler is rescued alive and unhurt.

She said the command was also intensifying efforts to launch a manhunt for the kidnappers of the traditional ruler.