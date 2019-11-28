Namibia: Jooste Stresses Transnamib' Effectiveness

PUBLIC ENTERPRISES minister Leon Jooste this morning once again called on Transnamib to be effective, in order to unlock potential investment opportunities.

The minister said these opportunities can be unlocked at the expanded port facility at Walvisbay.

He was speaking at the Southern African Railway Association (SARA) event on going in Windhoek.

One of the plans that Transnamib has in sight is to develop a better railway line, of which Jooste said for this to happen, the enterprise needs to be effective and his ministry is committed to ensuring this.

Transnamib recently released its five-year business, which part of it aims to improve these railway lines.

"This business plan is bold and brave and it must be implemented and we are committed to providing our assistance to this," Jooste noted.

He reiterated that Transnamib needs government support, either through funding or operational.

Transnamib's chief executive Johny Smith said his company is working towards building railway lines in totality while creating partnerships with other countries in the region.

Speaking on the enterprise's five-year plan, the chief executive said: "Our business plan aims to transform Transnamib to further double trade volumes and our revenue base."

