Namibia: Night Under the Stars Finale Tomorrow

Night Under the Stars (NUTS), a music development programme by the Goethe-Institut Namibia, will end the year on a high note tomorrow with Adora, ML, Kay Sax and DJ Mdu. Hosted by Ashwyn Mberi, doors will opens at 19h00 and entrance to the show is free.

"This year has been as unique as any other, but in particular during May, we hosted the first remote concert at Tsumeb that included DJ Mdu. That was a great success and it will be a pleasure to see Mdu and the other musicians on the NUTS stage," Goethe-Namibia cultural programmes coordinator Michelle Namases said.

Performers for the finale are all diverse and unique in their sound and performances and will, without a doubt, showcase this.

"Throughout the year, we had fantastic performers showcase their talent, and tomorrow we get to witness some of them on one stage."

New to the NUTS stage is energetic and spontaneous Adora, who is known on the local music scene for appearances at the annual Windhoek Jazz Festival and for conducting development projects with pupils.

"Music and the human voice are beautiful tools [which] I think can be used for character development, motivation and the preservation of cultural heritage amongst the youth of Namibia," Adora said.

She added that the public should not miss the finale. "I have done music for commercial purposes, but putting a group of musicians on one stage can only be magical," she said.

Contributing to the anticipated magic will be Kay Sax and his unique style of music, combining the sound of the sax with electronic beats, and ignited percussion by DJ Mdu.

"My style is unique and like no other because my instrument was assembled by myself. I did not want a standard brass sax, so I painted it myself. A sax is not always about the instrument, but more about the person playing it. The way in which I wave my skills is different. You must come and feel my energy," he said.

Gracing the stage again with authentic lyrics and traditional beats will be ML. "This has been quite a year for me, and appearing on the NUTS stage during August was one of many milestones I appreciate. I strongly believe music is a versatile tool that could contribute to Namibia's economic development." She is currently working on her third album which will, no doubt, surpass the popularity of her previous two bodies of work.

