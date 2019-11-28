Tunisia: 45,000 Books Collected for Tunisian Prisoners in Campaign Launched By Blogger Lina Ben Mhenni

Tunis/Tunisia — A campaign launched by blogger and activist Lina Ben Mhenni has helped collect more than 45,000 books for inmates across the country.

At a press conference held Wednesday at the Centre for Research, Studies, Documentation and Information on Women (French: CREDIF), Ben Mhenni said the campaign, which was launched in 2016, went beyond expectations. The goal was to collect 3,000 books as a beginning.

The blogger decided to start a campaign following her visit to Mornaguia Prison (governorate of Manouba) in 2016, where she took notice of the lack of books in the prison library.

"The initiative fueled prisoners' passion for reading," she said, adding that 2,600 books were requested by several prisons last October.

Blogger and human rights activist Lina Ben Mhenni has participated in several cultural activities held in Tunisian prisons including the screening of movies on the Carthage Film Festival (French: JCC).