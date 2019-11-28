Zimbabwe: Govt Partners NGOs to Set Up GBV Survivors' Shelter

The Ministry of Women's Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development has partnered with Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT) and various stakeholders to open a Gender-Based Violent (GBV) shelter which will be used as a safe house for survivors.

The shelter will accommodate upto 20 victims in Mashonaland West.

Deputy Minister of Women's Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Jennifer Mhlanga said the opening of the Chinhoyi shelter is part of this years' commemorations of the 16 days of activism against GBV.

"A GBV safe house for GBV survivors has been completed, it can accommodate 20 people for a start, but it can be expanded as soon as there is need," said Mhlanga.

The safe house is meant to be an alternative shelter for survivors of violence as it protects them from further harm from the perpetrators, while they get legal support.

"A safe house, in the context of GBV is a home that provides alternative shelter to survivors of violence," added Mhlanga.

The land was donated by the Chinhoyi Municipality non-governmental organisations including Family Aids Caring Trust (FACT) partnering government towards the construction of the facility.