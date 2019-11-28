Nigeria/Mozambique: D'Tigress to Battle U.S.A., Serbia, Mozambique for 2020 Olympic Ticket

27 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Reigning African Champions, D'Tigress of Nigeria will face World Number One, United State of America, Serbia and Mozambique in the battle for a spot at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

D'Tigress opponents were unveiled yesterday at a brief ceremony held in Switzerland to officially kick start the Olympics Tournament qualification race.

The Hugly Otis tutored ladies will play in Belgrade after being drawn in Group A.

Reacting to the draw, the Nigeria Basketball Federation President, Engr Musa Kida said qualification for the 2020 Olympics is possible despite admitting that it was a difficult draw.

"Being drawn against world number one (USA) and seven (Serbia) surely will not make the job easy but I am optimistic that qualification for the Olympics is possible."

"The men have already qualified and all eyes are on our women to also join their counterpart in Tokyo. D'Tigress are the reigning African Champions and we hope this will count for something when they start the qualifiers.

"We know that tournament of this magnitude costs money, time and proper planning. We are going to be working with the Ministry of Sports and the Honourable Minister, Hon Sunday Dare to ensure that we return to the Olympic Games."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Southern Africa
Olympics
Mozambique
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.