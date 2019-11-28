Nigeria/Mozambique: D'Tigress to Battle U.S.A., Serbia, Mozambique for 2020 Olympic Ticket

Reigning African Champions, D'Tigress of Nigeria will face World Number One, United State of America, Serbia and Mozambique in the battle for a spot at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

D'Tigress opponents were unveiled yesterday at a brief ceremony held in Switzerland to officially kick start the Olympics Tournament qualification race.

The Hugly Otis tutored ladies will play in Belgrade after being drawn in Group A.

Reacting to the draw, the Nigeria Basketball Federation President, Engr Musa Kida said qualification for the 2020 Olympics is possible despite admitting that it was a difficult draw.

"Being drawn against world number one (USA) and seven (Serbia) surely will not make the job easy but I am optimistic that qualification for the Olympics is possible."

"The men have already qualified and all eyes are on our women to also join their counterpart in Tokyo. D'Tigress are the reigning African Champions and we hope this will count for something when they start the qualifiers.

"We know that tournament of this magnitude costs money, time and proper planning. We are going to be working with the Ministry of Sports and the Honourable Minister, Hon Sunday Dare to ensure that we return to the Olympic Games."