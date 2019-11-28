Tunisia: 'Made in Tunisia for Fashion' December 4-6 At Kram Exhibition Park

Tunis/Tunisia — The first edition of the exhibition "Made in Tunisia for Fashion" will be held from December 4 to 6, 2019 at the Kram Exhibition Park to encourage the textile & clothing and leather & footwear industry and present an innovative image of the Tunisian product, Director General of Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII) Omar Bouzouita.

Speaking at a press conference at the headquarters of the Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), he said the event that will welcome nearly 150 exhibitors will feature fashion shows, partnership meetings and workshops that will highlight problems facing the clothing and footwear sectors.

He also stressed that this session is part of the framework agreement concluded between professionals and the government since 2017 on the promotion of the textile and clothing sectors and the implementation of measures taken.

The textile-clothing and leather & footwear sectors account for 36% in terms of production units and jobs in manufacturing industries.

The value of exports in the textile-clothing sector has risen by 6.7% in the first ten months of 2018, from 5,997.1 million dinars (MD) to 6,399 MD.

Exports in the leather & footwear sector grew by 11% to 1,416.5 MD in the first ten months of 2018 against 1,276.3 MD during the same period in 2017.

Minister of Industry and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Slim Feriani stressed the need for Tunisian consumers to change their mindset and opt for Tunisian products, since their quality is equal to or better than that of products from certain countries in terms of compliance with safety and health standards and competitiveness, unlike contraband products sold on the parallel market.

Feriani recalled the importance of the contribution of the textile and clothing sector to boosting exports, especially since 83% of the production units in the sector (1604 units) are totally exporting their production and represent 56% of all exporting companies based in Tunisia.

646 companies operating in this sector have foreign participation, of which 429 have totally foreign capital.