Tunisia: Basketball Olympic Qualifying Tournaments - Tunisia Drawn With Croatia and Brazil

27 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national basketball team will play Croatia and Brazil next June in Split, as part of the 2020 Olympics Qualifying Tournaments (Group B).

The draw for the men's Olympic basketball qualifying tournaments took place on Wednesday afternoon at the FIBA headquarters, in Switzerland.

The road to Tokyo will see 24 teams compete in four Qualifying Tournaments of six teams each from June 23 to 28, 2020 in Canada (Victoria), Croatia (Split), Lithuania (Kaunas) and Serbia (Belgrade).

The four remaining places in the 12-team Tokyo 2020 Olympic field are reserved for the winners of each of the four tournaments.

Teams who have already qualified for the 2020 Olympics are; Argentina, Australia, France, Iran, Japan, Nigeria, Spain and the United States.

Group composition:

Belgrade (SRB) Tournament:

Group A : Dominican Republic, New Zealand and Serbia

Group B : Puerti Rico, Italy, Senegal

Kaunas (LTU) Tournament:

Group A : Lithuania, Republic of Korea, Venezuela

Group B : Poland, Slovenia, Angola

Split (CRO) Tournament:

Group A : Germany, Russia, Mexico

Group B : Tunisia, Croatia, Brazil

Victoria (CAN) Tournament:

Group A : Greece, China, Canada

Group B : Uruguay, Czech Republic, Turkey.

