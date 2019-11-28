South Africa: Liberalism in a Time of Moral Panic - We'll Keep Calm and Carry On

opinion

On 27 November 2019, Ismail Lagardien wrote in Daily Maverick that "Ngwenya brings with her all the horripilation and secular eschatological panic of the end of Western civilisation". The verbal incontinence makes clear who is truly panicking - but Lagardien's literary bed-wetting is of exaggerated proportions considering the harmlessness of the bogeywoman.

In theory, political analysts are meant to help the public make sense of the overwhelming political noise. In practice, however, many take it upon themselves to heighten the din. It is not clear what frightens Lagardien so, much of the lurid ranting of a liberal apocalypse is of his own creation. I have never stayed awake at night thinking about whether Liberalism as a political label was under threat. Values which form part of the liberal tradition can survive the death or confusion of Liberalism as a political category.

They have already, since any coherent meaning of...