South Africa: Liberalism in a Time of Moral Panic - We'll Keep Calm and Carry On

27 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Gwen Ngwenya

In theory, political analysts are meant to help the public make sense of the overwhelming political noise. In practice, many take it upon themselves to heighten the din. It is not clear what frightens Ismail Lagardien so, much of the lurid ranting of a liberal apocalypse is of his own creation.

On 27 November 2019, Ismail Lagardien wrote in Daily Maverick that "Ngwenya brings with her all the horripilation and secular eschatological panic of the end of Western civilisation". The verbal incontinence makes clear who is truly panicking - but Lagardien's literary bed-wetting is of exaggerated proportions considering the harmlessness of the bogeywoman.

In theory, political analysts are meant to help the public make sense of the overwhelming political noise. In practice, however, many take it upon themselves to heighten the din. It is not clear what frightens Lagardien so, much of the lurid ranting of a liberal apocalypse is of his own creation. I have never stayed awake at night thinking about whether Liberalism as a political label was under threat. Values which form part of the liberal tradition can survive the death or confusion of Liberalism as a political category.

They have already, since any coherent meaning of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.