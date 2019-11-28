Angolan Kyala Vs DRC's New Man Highlight of International Boxing Gala

Luanda — The bout between Angola's Kyala Júnior and DR Congo?s New Man, in the 91kg heavyweight category, is one of the most expected fights of the international boxing gala, to be held Sunday, in Cidadela pavilion, Luanda.

The fight, that was presented last Wednesday at the Aníbal de Melo Press Centre, will involve six semi-professional rounds. Kyala Junior has two silver medals, one was won in the African Zone VI championship in Mozambique (2015) and the other in Pretoria (South Africa) in 2016. Another highlight goes on the bout between the Namibian Onesmus and the Portuguese João Bento "Algarvio", in a 12-round faceoff for the 61kg World Boxing Federation (WBF) belt. The Namibian, who arrived in the country on Wednesday, is the title holder of the African WBF category, which he conquered in 2018, while the Portuguese, who is to arrive in the country this Thursday, won the WBU World Champion title last March, in Colombia. Organized by promoter Olavo Gamboa, the event opens with four amateur fights, two of which in female category.