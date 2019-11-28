Angolan Kyala Vs DRC's New Man Highlight of International Boxing Gala

28 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The bout between Angola's Kyala Júnior and DR Congo?s New Man, in the 91kg heavyweight category, is one of the most expected fights of the international boxing gala, to be held Sunday, in Cidadela pavilion, Luanda.

The fight, that was presented last Wednesday at the Aníbal de Melo Press Centre, will involve six semi-professional rounds. Kyala Junior has two silver medals, one was won in the African Zone VI championship in Mozambique (2015) and the other in Pretoria (South Africa) in 2016. Another highlight goes on the bout between the Namibian Onesmus and the Portuguese João Bento "Algarvio", in a 12-round faceoff for the 61kg World Boxing Federation (WBF) belt. The Namibian, who arrived in the country on Wednesday, is the title holder of the African WBF category, which he conquered in 2018, while the Portuguese, who is to arrive in the country this Thursday, won the WBU World Champion title last March, in Colombia. Organized by promoter Olavo Gamboa, the event opens with four amateur fights, two of which in female category.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Congo-Kinshasa
Sport
Southern Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.