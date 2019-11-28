Angola: Visit of FIFA Boss to Boost Training Centre Project

Luanda — The visit to Angola of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) president, Gianni Infantino, to happen this Thursday, is expected to push the creation of a training centre for young football players.

The project for the creation of a training centre will be presented to FIFA officials by the president of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Artur Almeida e Silva, who expects to present the football fields located in Luanda.

Infantino and his team will also assess the implementation in the country of a youth football development project in a special training centre, under the "Grassroots" Programme, which involves both girls and boys of 12 years of age.

These development projects can now be implemented following the end of the audit on FAF's accounts conducted by experts during the last two years.

This will be the second time a FIFA president visits Angola, as in the past the FIFA former head, Joseph Blater, passed through the country in 2010, during the organization of the African Cup of Nations (CAF), held in Angola.