Mozambique: Nyusi Warns Young People Against False Recruiters

28 November 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday urged young people not to be deceived by false promises of jobs from individuals whose real purpose is to recruit youths into the ranks of the armed groups fighting against government forces in parts of northern and central Mozambique.

Since October 2017, an insurgency inspired by Islamic fundamentalism has been murdering and beheading civilians and destroying villages in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. More recently, gunmen believed to be from the "Renamo Military Junta", a breakaway from the main opposition party, Renamo, have been ambushing vehicles on the roads in the central provinces of Manica and Sofala.

Nyusi was reacting to the announcement by the police a week ago that they had arrested six supporters of the Junta, who claimed to be have been recruiting youngsters in Zambezia province.

Speaking in the Zambezia town of Alto Molocue, where he had inaugurated a new water system, Nyusi advised young people to keep their distance from armed groups, and to dedicate themselves to honest work.

There are individuals, Nyusi said, "who deceive young people, saying 'let's go, I'll give you a job'. But real jobs aren't agreed in the bush, at night. People who really have jobs to offer announce them publicly".

He issued the same warning earlier in the day, in Maganja da Costa district. "You are being deceived", Nyusi said, "and if you accept these proposals, you will be spending the rest of your lives in the bush".

The new water system in Maganja da Costa provides drinking water for 35,000 people, and should put an end to chronic water shortages in this municipality. The old system in the town suffered a catastrophic breakdown in 1991. Since then most of the population has depended ion unprotected, traditional wells.

Nyusi urged the residents of Maganja da Costa to be vigilant against anyone who attempted to sabotage the new system (by stealing sections of the piping, for instance).

He added that the system could be expanded to increase its capacity. "As the population increases, if more water is needed, large reservoirs can be built, to increase the storage capacity".

In Alto Molocue, before Wednesday's inauguration, only 7,000 people, out of the 62,000 inhabitants of the town had access to clean drinking water. The new system brings water to a further 13,000 people.

Prior to Nyusi switching on the new system, many of the residents of Alto Molocue depended on the Molocue river for their water.

Taken together, the Maganja da Costa and Alto Molocue systems cost the Mozambican state and its partners more than 300 million meticais (about 4.8 million US dollars).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Conflict
Labour
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.