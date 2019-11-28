South Africa: Jail for Free State Police Officers

press release

Free State — A Multi-Disciplinary Team approach investigation driven by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit, Bloemfontein addressed Corruption and restoring the sovereignty of RSA at the boarders.

The project was terminated two years ago wherein 10 police officers were arrested. Seven out of the 10 police officers were convicted in the Bloemfontein High Court after a marathon of trial which ended on 11 October this year. On Wednesday all seven suspects officials were found guilty on charges of racketeering, corruption and contravening the Immigration Act, Act 49

The accused who are former police officers, Sergeant Philemon Moloi (32), Constable Amos Khala (33), Constable Gert Thithi (37), Constable Dumisane Matobako (35), Constable Vincent Mokhitli (37), and Constable Abel Malefane were found guilty and sentenced to 5 years for racketeering, 12 years for Corruption and 12 months for contravening the Immigration Act.

The seventh suspect Constable Mathoto Edith Qasha (35) was also found guilty and sentenced 3 years imprisonment for racketeering, 6 years for corruption as well as 12 months imprisonment per count for contravening the Immigration Act. Their application for leave to appeal their sentences has been denied.