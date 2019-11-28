South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Address Bisho SAPS Academy Trainees

press release

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga visited Bisho SAPS Academy today to address police trainees currently undergoing training at this institution. She was accompanied by Deputy Provincial Commissioner Maj Gen Kunene and EC Provincial head, HRD: Brigadier De Klerk and FCS Provincial Head:Brigadier Khonza.

Bisho SAPS Academy Commander-Col Exford acknowledged all attendees and thanked the Provincial Commissioner for visiting the academy and imparting her wisdom to the trainees. She said the academy trained 1070 that will be divided between Eastern Cape (537) and KwaZulu Natal (533).

Provincial Deputy Commissioner Maj Gen Kunene addressed the trainees and encouraged them to stand strong and display their commitment and dedication ever since the beginning of training until the final parade. She advised them to steer clear of any criminal temptation.

The basic training covers over two years is coming to an end the final parade will be followed by placement of trainees in relevant province and stations.

Addressing the trainees, Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Liziwe Gen Ntshinga said, "We are here today not as Generals but parents to tell you, when you go out there you must know the world is cruel. You are here as trainees and you are unemployed until you attend the last parade. That is why I wanted you to stand closer in order to see me. You must take care of yourselves as the rough world is waiting for you outside. You have been chosen to serve as patriotic members. Some of you have been recruited by agents to collaborate with criminals. Those infiltrators lack the necessary organisational discipline. If you are one of them, you don't belong here."

You are children of God, I see as you as you stand in front of me, behave so as children of God, go out there and behave like professionals and well trained police said the Commissioner.

She recalled a time when she was once an undercover agent in North West to uncover platinum stealing syndicate.

"I infiltrated the syndicate as a security and arrested all of them. I was there for three people but when I left I arrested twenty people. Also with you, you will be recruited and as we conduct our operations we will be suprised who leaked information. If you have been recruited please resign," she added. When you commit such acts you are selling out your people and government she warned.

She reminded the trainees of her vision called vision RRR that puts discipline as its cornerstone. "We must promote individual respect, self-dignity and integrity at work. If you begin on this step you will never go wrong. The second R is revival, dealing with organisational restoration. The third R deals with reformation and change management," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We don't want to be monsters and as managers we aim to close any gaps between you and us. "If we are far apart we will end up shouting instead of talking. You are here to be groomed and the self-control begins now," said the Commissioner.

She pleaded with the trainees to exercise self-discipline and come back after the weekend off complete and healthy. She further advised them to beware of engaging in relationships with criminals.

"When you go out wear your bullet proof vest, even those coming from KwaZulu Natal you must go back home and be exemplary to show that you were trained in Eastern Cape," she advised.

All Saints SAPS Academy Col Ndyoko thanked all the guest saying this was a reality talk. "I am hoping that as from today no trainee will visit office to ask for placement. The Provincial Commissioner will place all fully trained cadets will be placed after final parade," added Col Ndyoko.

FCS members also used this moment to address trainees about policing sexual offences.