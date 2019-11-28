South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Addresses World Aids Day in Klerksdorp, 1 Dec

press release

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), will on Sunday, 01 December 2019, deliver a keynote address at the World Aids Day National Commemoration event at the James Motlatsi Stadium in Orkney, Klerksdorp, in the North West province.

This year's World AIDS Day will be held under the theme: "Communities make the difference - Cheka Impilo", as part of the government's efforts to recognise the role played by the communities in the fight against HIV, TB and STI's.

The theme is in line with the National Wellness Campaign called Check Impilo - a call to action to all South Africans to take responsibility for their health and wellness.

The event provides an important opportunity to recognise the essential role that communities have played and continue to play in the AIDS response at the international, national and local levels.

It is also a platform for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, TB and STI's and further to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

Under the leadership of Deputy President Mabuza, government working together with civil society organisations and the private sector has made significant strides in responding to the challenges of HIV, TB and STI's.

Furthermore, in line with the National Strategic Plan for HIV, TB and STIs 2017 - 2022 (NSP) government is working hard to meet the target of putting an additional two million people on treatment by December 2020.

Moreover, South Africa is committed to reaching the UNAIDS 90-90-90 targets by 2020. The aim of this strategy is to ensure that 90% of people living with HIV are tested and know their status, that 90% of people living with HIV are receiving treatment, and 90% of people on treatment have a suppressed viral load.

The Deputy President will in this regard, update the nation on progress made in the fight against HIV, TB and STI's and outline some of the challenges that requires ongoing partnership with all sectors of our society.

Deputy President Mabuza will further utilise the platform to call upon all sectors of our society to intensify the drive of finding the missing TB patients. These are people who are infected with TB but have never been diagnosed and therefore not on treatment.

Deputy President Mabuza will be accompanied by the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize and other senior government officials.

Members of the media are invited to cover the 2019 World AIDS Day Commemoration proceedings, scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: Sunday, 01 December 2019

Venue: James Motlatsi Stadium, Orkney, North West

Time: 08h00 - 15h00

For accreditation please contact, Howard Kgoa on Howard.kgoa@health.gov.za

The deadline for the submission of accreditation details is Friday, 29 November 2019.

