South Africa: Traffic Officers and Driving School Owner Arrested for Fraud and Corruption

28 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Eastern Cape Police Provincial Organised Crime Unit arrested four (4) Mbashe Local Municipality Traffic Officers, a driving school owner and her employee who is a driving school instructor.

The four traffic officers are two men aged 59, 42 and two women aged 40 and 42. The owner of the driving school is a 39 year old woman and the instructor is a 30 year old man.

It is alleged that the suspects have been selling driving licences to the community of Mbashe Local Municipality as from 2017 till 2019.

All the suspects were arrested during the morning of Thursday, 28 November 2019 at Dutywa town and charged with fraud and corruption and will appear before the Dutywa Magistrate's Court on Friday, 29 November 2019.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

