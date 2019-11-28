Uganda: MPs, Experts Split Over Succession Bill

Members of Parliament (MPs) and social workers have disagreed on the various sections of the Succession Amendment Bill on distribution of property of a person who dies without making a will.

Section 27 of Succession Amendment Bill 2018 provides for distribution on the death of an intestate (a person who dies without making a will) where a spouse to deceased is entitled to 50 per cent of the estate, dependent relatives to receive 9 per cent while lineal descendants are entitled to 41 per cent.

However, at the high level meeting hosted by the Uganda Parliamentary Women Association (Uwopa) in partnership with UN Women in Kampala yesterday, a section of legislators and social workers disagreed with the draft Bill describing it as unfair to the children. They proposed giving children at least 75 per cent of the properties.

Mr David Abala, the MP for Ngora County, proposed that children should be the main beneficiaries because they are more vulnerable after death of the parent.

"If I as a man dies, my children should get 75 per cent of my property because if my wife gets married to another man, those properties will be transferred to that man and my children will suffer. Therefore, the wife or the husband cannot take the highest percentage, for what?" Mr Abala said.

Church of Uganda coordinator for children programme, Rev Richard Rukundo, also had a similar argument of having the children take the largest percentage of the estate.

"Our children deserve more than our wives most especially when they are below the age of 18 years. When a man dies, his young children become vulnerable because they cannot work to earn a living, hence they should use the estate left to pay for their school fees. Since the women are adults, they can work for themselves, hence our children must be protected," Rev Rukundo said.

Ms Pamela Akello, the manager for Mukono Justice Centre Uganda, disagreed with the rest saying the bigger percentage for women should be appreciation for her unpaid contribution towards the estate.

"The wife should get the highest percentage of the man's estate because she worked with her husband and she can be left to dictate on what to give to her children. When a man dies, you start seeing a fleet of children he produced out of the marriage and they also want to get the same share with your children," Ms Kamlega lamented.

She added: "Let the children work for themselves and I also enjoy what I have been working for with my husband. The law should also specify what properties must be shared with the biological children of the two people."

Concerns

Participants also want the law to specify the scenario where a husband, especially Muslim believer, dies with many wives and when the two people are just cohabiting.

They are strategising on how to fast-track debate and subsequent passing of four gender responsive laws; The Sexual Offences Bill 2019, Succession Amendment Bill 2018, Employment Amendment Bill 2018 as well as Marriage and Divorce Bill.