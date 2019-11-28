Uganda: Government Creates 20 New Constituencies

The government has altered boundaries, creating more than 20 constituencies in the newly created cities and municipalities.

The changes have been presented to Parliament by the Minister of Local Government, Mr Tom Butime, for approval.

In the changes, each new city will have two constituencies. Recently, the Cabinet announced a decision that will see creation of 15 cities of which seven; Arua, Gulu, Jinja, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Mbale, and Masaka become operational July 2020.

For the rest, Hoima City (2021), Entebbe and Lira (2022) while Moroto, Nakasongola, Soroti, Kabale and Wakiso will follow in 2023.

Under Section 4 (a) of the Local Governments Act, "a city is equivalent to a district and a city council exercises all functions and powers conferred upon a district within its area of jurisdiction."

The government has on several occasions promised to suspend the creation of new administrative units but this has not happened.

Critics accuse the government of creating such units for political reasons.

But the government insists the decision is to foster "effective administration and the need to bring services closer to the people."

Article 179 of the Constitution empowers Parliament to alter boundaries of district local governments.

Mr Butime also presented a proposal to create Terego District out of Arua.

According to the minister, Arua District Council at the extra ordinary Sitting of the First Session held on December 1, 2016 agreed to create a district called Terego.

The new district will maintain two counties; Terego East and Terego West, with the district headquarters housed at Leju Trading Centre in Ayivu Sub-county. If adopted, the district takes effect on July 1, 2020.

Expansion

In a related development, the government proposed to expand Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality to include Ntungamo Parish from Kyeizoba Sub-county and stretch to Nyakabirizi Municipal Division.

Moroto Municipality is proposed for expansion to include the villages of Nachogoram, Apetaoi, Lokwakwa, Natapar, Kocuc, Kalopwanya, Kanakomol and Awoimuju from Nadunget Sub-county as part of the South Municipal Division.

Areas of Mount Moroto Village of Katikekile Sub-county will also be transferred to the municipality to be part of the same Division.

The government also adopted the resolution of the same council to incorporate villages of Nachele, Nabokat, Namijimij, Kaloi West and Katanga of Nadunget Sub-county; the villages of Acholi-Inn, Army Barracks, Natopojo, Kwamong, Kalukalet, Kidepo, Natumkskou to form part of the North Municipal Division.

Other villages are Kaloi East from Rupa Sub-county; the villages of Singila and Nabuin from Katikekile Sub-county.

The government justifies its ambitious expansion on the ground that "Moroto Municipality is one of the smallest municipalities in Uganda and set to attain city status in 2023."

"Expansion would facilitate the process in line with the National Urban policy that recommends a sizable area size and population size," Mr Butime stated.

According to Mr Butime's letters signed on November 14, the amendments are retrospective, which are considered to have taken effect on July 1, 2019 except for Terego which becomes operational in July 2020.

However, for Kapchorwa Municipality, the alteration is to exclude Kwoti Sub-county from the East Division of the municipality.

The decision was reached at a district council sitting.

This implies that only Kapchesombe Sub-county remains standing as Kapchorwa East Municipal Division of the municipality.

By press time, the matter was yet to be debated as the House was still drawn in other debates.

New constituencies

Arua: Arua Central and Ayivu Divisions

Gulu: Laroo-Pece and Bardege Layibi Divisions

Jinja: Jinja North and Jinja South

Mbarara: Mbarara North and Mbarara South Divisions

Fort Portal: Fort Portal Central and Fort Portal North Divisions

Mbale: lndustrial and Northern Divisions

Masaka: Kimanya-Kabonero and Nyendo-Mukungwe Divisions;

Hoima: Hoima East and Hoima West Divisions

Entebbe: Entebbe Central and Entebbe North Divisions;

Lira: Lira West and Lira East Divisions.