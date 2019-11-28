Mauritius: MFA - Grants to the Tune Rs 18 800 000 Presented to 33 Football Clubs

28 November 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Regionalisation Grants amounting Rs 18 800 000 were presented, today, by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, to 33 Football Clubs of the Mauritius Football Association (MFA) National Leagues for season 2019/2020. A ceremony to present cheques to the various Football Clubs competing in the Super League, the First Division, and the Second Division as well to Regional Clubs, was held at the Lecture Theatre Mezzanine, Citadelle Mall, in Port-Louis.

In a statement, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, lauded the initiative which he said is important to support the advancement of football in Mauritius. He made an appeal to the private sector to further help the various Football Clubs towards achieving success in their respective sporting endeavours.

The Breakdown of Grants for Eligible Clubs for season 2019/2020 is as follows:

Super Leagues: Rs 1.2 M

Eligible: ASPL 2000, GRSE Wanderers SC, Entente Boulet Rouge, AS Vacoas/Phoenix, La Cure Sylvester SC, Pamplemousses SC, Petit Riviere Noire FC, Roche Bois Bolton City, Savanne SC.

First Division: Rs 500 000

Eligible: Faucon Flacq SC, Chebel Citizens SC, AS Riviere du Rempart, Port Louis Black Horns, US Beau Bassin/Rose Hill, Upper Vales Starlight, AS Quatre Bornes and PAS Mates.

Second Division: Rs 400 000

Eligible: Chamarel Sports Club, Grande Riviere Noire FC, Grand Bel Air Rovers, Mangalkhan SC, La Cure Waves SC, Riviere du Rempart Star Knitwear, Curepipe Starlight SC, US Trou aux Biches, Grande Riviere Noire FC and Mangalkhan SC.

Regional Clubs/Committees: Rs 100 000

Eligible: Port Louis, Riviere du Rempart, Pamplemousses, Flacq, Black River, Grand Port, Savanne and Quatre Bornes.

It is recalled that the Mauritius Football Association is the governing body of football in Mauritius. Initially founded in the year 1952, the MFA has constantly worked in empowering the development of football across the country.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

