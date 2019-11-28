Angola: FIFA President Arrives in Angola

Luanda — The President of the International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, arrived in Angola for a two-day visit as part of a tour of Africa that began this month.

FIFA "top official ", who will pursue an intensive agenda in the country, is accompanied by its Secretary-General Fatma Samoura, its regional directors and the African Football Confederation (CAF).

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda, he received welcome greetings from members of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) Directorate, led by the FAF's president, Artur Almeida e Silva.

According to his agenda, Gianni Infantino immediately went to Cidade Alta Presidential Palace, where he will be received, in audience, by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, with whom he will discuss football in Angola and in the World.

This "senior leader" will also meet (separately) with Luanda Governor Luther Rescova, Minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, and members of the Angolan Football Federation.

The agenda of Gianni Infantino, who leaves the country Friday, also includes visits to Campo do São Paulo, in the urban district of Rangel, and to the headquarters of FAF, in Urbanização Nova Vida, in the Angolan capital.

Born in Briga, Switzerland, on 23 March 1970, Gianni Vincenzo Infantino has been managing FIFA since 26 February 2016, having previously been secretary general of the European Football Union (UEFA) from 2009 to 2016.

He is a lawyer and becomes the second president of the International Football Association to visit Angola, after Joseph Blater in January 2010, on the occasion of the African Nations Cup (CAN).

Prior to Angola, Infantino worked in The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea Conakry, Congo Kinshasa and Mozambique.