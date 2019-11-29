Namibia: Entries for the African Magic Viewer's Choice Awards Now Open

The Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) are back for the 7th time and it was recently announced that entries are now being accepted for the Awards scheduled for March 2020.

African film-makers, actors and technicians are being called to enter projects that have been made for television movies or television series during the period of 1 April 2018 to 30 November.

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Channel Director at Africa Magic said every year the industry continues to grow in leaps and bound and they are proud to be part of its success story through the AMVCAs.

"We remain Africa's most prestigious awards and most reputable celebration of talent in from and behind the camera," she added.

John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria said beyond celebrating talent, the AMVCAs represent a significant investment in the African film and television industry, igniting ancillary industries in the process.

"Each year, revenues are increased and jobs are created to cater to the opportunities presented in areas like fashion, styling, photography and make-up and the Awards also present a unique opportunity for the world to see and experience Africa beyond the headlines, telling its own story and celebrating its best storytellers," he added.

The awards will accept films, made for television movies or television series previously entered or nominated for an award, or awarded a prize in another film and television competitions. Entry guidelines and additional information can be found at www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA.