Rwanda: Jidenna Jets in Ahead of Kigali Jazz Junction

28 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

U.S-Nigerian superstar Jidenna has arrived in the country ahead of the Kigali Jazz Junction show slated for tomorrow at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (formerly Camp Kigali).

The 'Classic man' singer, full name Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, touched down at Kigali International Airport at around 8p.m, before heading straight to Kigali Marriott Hotel for the 'meet and greet' session.

"He is in the country and he is very excited to be here. He has promised the very best show tomorrow but for now he is going to meet and mingle with the fans and then prepare for the show tomorrow," RG Consult's Remmy Lubega told The New Times.

"Early bird tickets are finished. Only few tickets remain. Those who haven't got theirs should rush to www.rgtickets.com and buy theirs or contact Cango Rwanda. They deliver at fee of Rwf500," he said.

In a promo video, the rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer who originally comes from Imo State, Nigeria, promised the very best show. He will perform alongside local star Bruce Melodie, Neptunez Band and NEP DJs among others.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Entertainment
East Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.