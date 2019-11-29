Rwanda: Jidenna Jets in Ahead of Kigali Jazz Junction

U.S-Nigerian superstar Jidenna has arrived in the country ahead of the Kigali Jazz Junction show slated for tomorrow at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (formerly Camp Kigali).

The 'Classic man' singer, full name Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, touched down at Kigali International Airport at around 8p.m, before heading straight to Kigali Marriott Hotel for the 'meet and greet' session.

"He is in the country and he is very excited to be here. He has promised the very best show tomorrow but for now he is going to meet and mingle with the fans and then prepare for the show tomorrow," RG Consult's Remmy Lubega told The New Times.

"Early bird tickets are finished. Only few tickets remain. Those who haven't got theirs should rush to www.rgtickets.com and buy theirs or contact Cango Rwanda. They deliver at fee of Rwf500," he said.

In a promo video, the rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer who originally comes from Imo State, Nigeria, promised the very best show. He will perform alongside local star Bruce Melodie, Neptunez Band and NEP DJs among others.