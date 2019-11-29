Namibia: Hold Hands Before Results

editorial

NAMIBIA IS ALL WE HAVE. And we should not wait for more than a moment after voting, long before any results are known, to heed president Hage Geingob's call for the symbolism of holding hands to fix Namibia.

The democratic process of going to the polls is the ideal mechanism to choose the country's leaders. Even if many may doubt some of the tools (electronic voting machines, for instance), we must accept the outcome as the processes of resolving disputes are in place.

This year's elections appear the most heavily contested since Namibia's independence in 1990. Emotions have been high, especially between followers of Geingob and those of self-styled independent candidate Panduleni Itula, who also insists he remains a Swapo cadre, despite refusing to accept his opponent as the legitimate choice of the ruling party.

Statements by the police and military that they are on high security alert due to social media declarations by supporters of Itula, should not be taken lightly. Neither should the Rwanda-style chants by Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa, ostensibly instructing supporters to destroy Itula by crushing the head of the "insect".

Calling on supporters to crush the "insect", who are mere political opponents, stirred genocide in Rwanda. Former minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa was recorded destroying campaign material for the opposition Landless People's Movement. Most concerning in all those instances is that neither the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), nor the police, who jointly enforce the code of conduct governing elections, have acted against the culprits.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Even the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) weighed in the night before voting, criticising opponents of the state president and ruling party leadership for not condemning or distancing themselves from threats made on social media. The NDF's warning of increasing their presence on the streets amid democratic elections should itself be condemned. The commander-in-chief should keep his troops in the barracks, not at the polling stations or on the streets.

We urge all political leaders to appeal to voters against resorting to violence, and to refrain from falling prey to whatever they may regard as provocation. President Geingob should use his mantle of state authority to reach out to all his and Swapo's opponents, and send a signal to ordinary voters that once competition for votes is over, leaders shall "hold hands" to solve the intractable challenges the country faces.

Geingob's analogy of football and many other sports of contestants holding hands before results are announced or trophies are presented, should be put to work right away. Let's not wait for results to ensure peace prevails in the "Land of the Brave".