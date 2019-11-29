Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo - Ebola Responders Killed in Armed Attacks

28 November 2019
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The attacks killed an unknown number of health workers working to combat an Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Dozens of workers have been evacuated due to deadly unrest near a UN peacekeeping base.

Ebola response workers were killed in attacks carried out by armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization confirmed on Thursday.

"We are heartbroken that our worst fears have been realized," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the UN health agency, wrote on Twitter.

"Our focus is caring for the wounded and ensuring staff at other locations are safe," he added.

Two members of the vaccination team were killed in Mangina while a third Ebola response worker was killed in Biakato Mines, reported news agency DPA, citing a spokeswoman for the Congolese Health Ministry.

The attack came just hours after a separate attack by a suspected rebel group killed 19 people in village in east Congo -- with anger mounting against the perceived inaction of the army and United Nations peacekeeping troops.

Anger over rebel attacks

The WHO already evacuated 49 of its staff from a UN peacekeeping base in the city of Beni after locals stormed the base this week, demanding more protection from rebel groups.

The protests also prompted WHO to put a hold on Ebola response work in the city, sparking concern from health experts.

Local residents accuse UN peacekeepers and the army of not doing enough to protect civilians from rebels, who are fighting for control over the area's

Hindering the fight against Ebola

Repeated attacks from rebel groups have made it even more difficult for health workers to contain the Ebola virus.

Over 3,300 people have been infected with the virus since the outbreak began a year ago, while over 2,100 people have died.

Although cases are dropping, the UN's efforts to trace the contacts of those who were infected as well as vaccinate people have slowed due to the violence.

The highly-contagious and deadly virus is largely spread through close contact with the bodily fluids of infected people.

(AP, dpa, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
Ebola
Health
Congo-Kinshasa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.