Nigeria: Masari Urges North-West Govs to Disarm Repentant Bandits

28 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Francis Sardauna

Katsina — The Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has admonished the North-west governors and security agencies to adopt a holistic approach that would ensure the disarmament and rehabilitation of repentant bandits in the region.

Masari, who initiated a peace deal in the state that has so far led to the release of 91 captives by the bandits, said the disarmament of the repentant bandits would eradicate what he termed pocks of attacks in the North-western states.

Speaking at the stakeholders' security meeting he organised to review the security situation of the state after a peace deal between the state government and the miscreants, Masari said he would not relent until the hoodlums are flushed out of the state.

The meeting, held at the Banquet Hall, Old Government House, Katsina, Wednesday night, drew participants from the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), leaders of the repentant bandits, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and top government officials.

Masari added that the disarmament, which is the second phase of the peace process, needs collaborative efforts by state governors and security operatives within the region to tackle the menace of banditry.

He said: "The call has become imperative because the task of disarmament and rehabilitation of the repentant bandits is not a task for one state or level of government alone.

"It is not a task for one government alone, neither is it for a state to embrace disarmament while others stay watching. So, all the states in the region should commence the second phase of the peace process which is disarmament and rehabilitation of the repentant bandits."

He however stressed that the meeting also discussed how government can provide sufficient re-orientation for the youths in the forests whom he said have been armed by their leaders and ensure the sustainability of peace in the state.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.