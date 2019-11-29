Nigeria: Two Killed, 23 Others Injured in Lagos Gas Explosion

28 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed the death of two people in a gas explosion which occurred on Thursday.

It added that 23 others who were seriously injured were rescued from the explosion that occurred at Adule Street, Off Ojo Road, in Ajegunle area near Apapa, in Lagos State.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The DG said that when LASEMA officials arrived at the scene of the incident, they discovered that a gas cylinder store had exploded as a result of leakage.

"Our further investigations at the scene revealed that the fire ignited as a result of a phone call by an unidentified resident.

"This spread to other nearby shops and a bungalow behind the shops.

"Unfortunately, two children (a male and a female) lost their lives and there were other 23 casualties who sustained multiple burns.

"All the casualties have been evacuated to the Burnt Unit, Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos for treatment," he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the remains of one of the two bodies, identified as Damilare Afolabi, had been bagged by the LASEMA Response Team (LRT) and handed over to the family.

He, however, said that the entire area had been cordoned off and that post-disaster assessment was ongoing.

He urged residents to avoid the use of naked fire in the area to prevent further disaster. (NAN)

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.