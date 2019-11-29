Rwanda: Musanze Start Search for New Coach

Rwanda Premier League side Musanze have started the search for a new head coach following the sacking of former coach Amars Niyongabo.

The Musanze-based side sacked Niyongabo and his assistant, Pablo Ndikumana, on Wednesday.

The club management evokes the 'poor performance' of the team to justify the almost complete dismissal of coaching staff led by Niyongabo.

"They were fired because of the team's poor start to the new season and unmet goals," said the club's spokesperson, Patrick Niyonzima.

After ten matches into the 2019/2020 league season, Musanze lie in 12th position on the 16-team table with nine points.

"The club has begun the search for a new coach," Niyonzima added.

Niyonza and his technical team's last straw came in a 3-2 defeat to newcomers Heroes on Tuesday.

He is the fifth head coach to be shown exit door just two months into the new season. He followed Olivier Ovambe who was fired at Mukura, JVM Nduwantare at Gicumbi, Justin Bimenyimana at Bugesera and Innocent Sengimana at Etincelles.