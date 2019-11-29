South Africa: Seaside Towns Confident That Water Won't Run Out

29 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Popular seaside towns in the Eastern Cape remain confident that they will not run out of water despite an increase in consumption over the festive season as thousands of visitors arrive. The province was declared a disaster area in October and dam levels are extremely low as summer rains, expected to break a crippling drought, have not yet arrived. In Aliwal North, however, a popular youth arts festival has been moved to 2020 to avoid more stress on the unstable water system as the centre and surrounding towns suffer extreme shortages.

"The water situation remains precarious in Eastern Cape where dam levels continue to drop by an average one percent weekly. The latest dam levels report by the Department of Water and Sanitation estimates the province's levels at 48.3%. This is a drop by 13% compared to the same period last year," Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said.

The Joe Gqabi Municipality, covering towns such as Aliwal North, Flagstaff, Maclear and Steynsburg this week again reiterated that all drinking water should be boiled before consumption as the risk of "water quality failure" is high.

Municipal spokesman Mandla Gqeya said the whole district has seen very high temperatures,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.