South Africa: Seaside Towns Confident That Water Won't Run Out

Popular seaside towns in the Eastern Cape remain confident that they will not run out of water despite an increase in consumption over the festive season as thousands of visitors arrive. The province was declared a disaster area in October and dam levels are extremely low as summer rains, expected to break a crippling drought, have not yet arrived. In Aliwal North, however, a popular youth arts festival has been moved to 2020 to avoid more stress on the unstable water system as the centre and surrounding towns suffer extreme shortages.

"The water situation remains precarious in Eastern Cape where dam levels continue to drop by an average one percent weekly. The latest dam levels report by the Department of Water and Sanitation estimates the province's levels at 48.3%. This is a drop by 13% compared to the same period last year," Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said.

The Joe Gqabi Municipality, covering towns such as Aliwal North, Flagstaff, Maclear and Steynsburg this week again reiterated that all drinking water should be boiled before consumption as the risk of "water quality failure" is high.

Municipal spokesman Mandla Gqeya said the whole district has seen very high temperatures,...