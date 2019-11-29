South Africa Is Not Ready for NHI and the Bill Should Be Thrown Out

29 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mary De Haas

Guestimates of what the National Health Insurance might cost run into hundreds of billions of rand. The current economic growth rate of the country is 3% below that envisaged in the White Paper, and the current national debt of R3.1-trillion, standing at around 60% of GDP, is expected to keep rising.

Desirable as National Health Insurance may be, South Africa can neither afford it nor manage it properly because of the atrocious state of governance. Like the White Paper, the NHI Bill is badly written, and the research informing it seems inadequate.

It gives far too many powers to the minister and will facilitate further looting and rewards to patronage networks. It has authoritarian overtones in demands for information from users, the nature of which is not spelled out, and there are insufficient guarantees that the rights of patients, including to privacy, will be respected.

The bill should be rejected and, while the government takes urgent steps to deal with dysfunctional departments and stem corruption, a suitably qualified team of researchers and lawyers, taking into account public comment, should do some desktop research on appropriate NHI models for South Africa.

This bill proposes a plethora of costly structures over and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.