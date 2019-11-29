South Africa Is Not Ready for NHI and the Bill Should Be Thrown Out

opinion

Guestimates of what the National Health Insurance might cost run into hundreds of billions of rand. The current economic growth rate of the country is 3% below that envisaged in the White Paper, and the current national debt of R3.1-trillion, standing at around 60% of GDP, is expected to keep rising.

Desirable as National Health Insurance may be, South Africa can neither afford it nor manage it properly because of the atrocious state of governance. Like the White Paper, the NHI Bill is badly written, and the research informing it seems inadequate.

It gives far too many powers to the minister and will facilitate further looting and rewards to patronage networks. It has authoritarian overtones in demands for information from users, the nature of which is not spelled out, and there are insufficient guarantees that the rights of patients, including to privacy, will be respected.

The bill should be rejected and, while the government takes urgent steps to deal with dysfunctional departments and stem corruption, a suitably qualified team of researchers and lawyers, taking into account public comment, should do some desktop research on appropriate NHI models for South Africa.

This bill proposes a plethora of costly structures over and...